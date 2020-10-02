Breast cancer doesn’t stop for COVID-19

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Cancer doesn’t stop for COVID-19: That is the warning from the American Cancer Society during breast cancer awareness month.

Dr. Aisha Zaidi with Riverside Cancer Care Center in Newport News is concerned that women are putting off their screenings because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“OK one month and two months, I understand, but if you’re going beyond that, it’s concerning,” she told WAVY.com.

She’s also concerned about the increasing number of young women being diagnosed.

“That really means when a woman turns age 25 she should undergo a formal risk assessment for breast cancer.”

That means talking to your doctor to determine if you should be screened sooner than the recommended age of 40. There is no one contributing factor, she told 10 On Your Side.

“You can call it environmental, food-related, obviously family history, but the median age is now shifting so never ignore [it],” she said.

You should report to your doctor any changes in your breast such as lumps, discharge, or pain.

Zaidi said it’s estimated that in 2020 more than 276,000 women will be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer and about 42,000 thousand will die.

The numbers are proof that cancer does not stop and neither does the fight against it. While events look different during the pandemic the American Cancer Society plans to continue to Make Strides Against Breast Cancer this fall.

Instead of gathering thousands at Mt. Trashmore however, you can walk throughout the month or the weekend of Oct. 17 and get sponsors. Then join the virtual celebration on Oct. 18.

To register or learn more about the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer events in Virginia, visit the Hampton Roads or Peninsula websites.