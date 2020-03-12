Brazilian press secretary who posed with Trump, Pence last week tests positive for coronavirus

Coronavirus

by: AP/WTVO

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Fabio Wajngarten via Instagram

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVO) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s communication secretary, Fabio Wajngarten, has tested positive for coronavirus, but is awaiting a second test, Reuters reports.

Bolsonaro is also being monitored for possible coronavirus exposure, according to Brazilian newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo. Bolsonaro’s office says measures are being taken to protect the president’s health.

Both men visited President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence at Mar-a-Lago in Florida last week, where they had met to discuss trade, Venezuela, the Middle East and other issues.

Wajngarten initially denied a report on Wednesday that he had been tested for the virus, saying on his social media account that his health was fine. He is now in self-quarantine at home, according to the statement.

Trump told reporters on Thursday that he was unconcerned with Wajngarten’s diagnosis.

MORE HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories