Brazilian press secretary who posed with Trump, Pence last week tests positive for coronavirus

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVO) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s communication secretary, Fabio Wajngarten, has tested positive for coronavirus, but is awaiting a second test, Reuters reports.

Bolsonaro is also being monitored for possible coronavirus exposure, according to Brazilian newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo. Bolsonaro’s office says measures are being taken to protect the president’s health.

Both men visited President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence at Mar-a-Lago in Florida last week, where they had met to discuss trade, Venezuela, the Middle East and other issues.

Wajngarten initially denied a report on Wednesday that he had been tested for the virus, saying on his social media account that his health was fine. He is now in self-quarantine at home, according to the statement.

Trump told reporters on Thursday that he was unconcerned with Wajngarten’s diagnosis.

