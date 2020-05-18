Boys and Girls Clubs hit the road to make a difference during COVID-19

EXMORE, Va. (WAVY) – Teamwork is making sure children aren’t missing meals in an area hit hard by COVID-19.

Coronavirus concerns shut down Boys and Girls Clubs on the Eastern Shore in March. But they’re still working to make a difference by hitting the road.

“I can’t describe the joy on the faces of our club members when we showed up with meals and snacks,” said Kathy Custis, the Club Director for Boys and Girls Clubs of Southeast Virginia, Eastern Shore Club. “Of course, we were so happy to see them after not being able to be around them for almost two months. We miss them so much.”

Custis says the delivery of meals and snacks to the Club members and others would not be possible without a $2,000 grant from United Way to kickstart the program. Then, the ESAAA/CAA provided space at Hare Valley to store and package the meals. Two significant anonymous donations even enabled the Club to purchase a refrigerator to store the food. Now they are hitting the road twice a week to deliver meals and snacks.

“We saw so much need in the community the first day we made deliveries,” said Custis. “There are children roaming in the streets and many of them came up to us asking for food. Although they were not members, we gave what we could with the extra food we had. Several families said – the Boys and Girls Clubs is a blessing to do this for their children.”

They’ve contacted families and coordinated delivery. They’re packed up and ready to go with an added bonus to the food on board. They’re giving away academic packets that cover math, spelling and reading to meet the needs in their community for their members and more.

“Many parents depend on those meals their kids get at school,” said Custis. “And during the summer Boys and Girls Clubs is open from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and includes three meals. It is a real hardship for the parents when the school and the Club are not open due to this pandemic.”

Boys and Girls Clubs of Southeast Virginia invites anyone wanting to support the food delivery program, which begin on May 4th and ends on June 12th due to funds available, to send contributions to Boys and Girls Clubs of Southeast Virginia, Eastern Shore Club, 4208 Seaside Road, Exmore, Va. 23350.

For more information about Boys and Girls Clubs of Southeast Virginia visit www.bgcseva.org. To donate online visit the Boys and Girls Clubs website and indicate that your gift is for the Eastern Shore feeding program.

Latest Posts: