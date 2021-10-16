Booster shots now tracking on VDH dashboard, shows apparent downward trend in positive cases

Tami Jeffries, R.N., prepares the first locally-available dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg, Va. on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. (Mike Morones/The Free Lance-Star via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The most recent statistics from the Virginia Department of Health show a downward trend in coronavirus cases in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people in the commonwealth.

The updated VDH coronavirus dashboard shows a downward trend since cases peaked this year in mid-September.

COVID-19 dashboard (Virginia Department of Health)

The rate of infection for the week of September 11 in unvaccinated people was 676.3 out of every 100,000 people. As of the last update on the week of October 2, cases have decreased to 484.2 out of every 100,000. That is a 28% decrease in cases.

However, the gray shaded area on the right of the graph above indicates illnesses that may not have been reported yet so the true number will be a few weeks away.

Now that people are able to receive the coronavirus booster shot, VDH is tracking third doses on their COVID-19 dashboard. According to VDH, 267,516 people have already received a booster dose of the vaccine in Virginia.

Over 5.2 million people in Virginia have received both doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or the single dose of Johnson & Johnson. At least 5.8 million have received at least one dose, according to the Virginia Department of Health coronavirus dashboard last updated on October 15.

On average, 20,819 doses have been administered each day since the vaccine’s availability started in December 2020.

In total, 61.8% of Virginia’s population is fully vaccinated.

VDH statistics show that of those fully vaccinated, 0.7% have developed COVID-19, 0.025% have been hospitalized and 0.0074% have died.

In Chesterfield County, 11,449 people have received their booster shot. Henrico County has 11,833 people with the third dose and Richmond has 6,630.

You can track the third dose booster data on the Virginia Department of Health website and see how many vaccines have been administered in your area.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 902,938 cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth with 13,391 deaths.

In January 2021, the commonwealth saw its highest spike in new cases at almost 10,000 in one day.

COVID-19 dashboard (Virginia Department of Health)

If you want to receive a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, here are the current eligibility requirements by VDH:

Individuals 65 years or older.

Individuals 18 years or older living in a long-term care setting.

Individuals aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions that put them at high risk for severe COVID-19.

that put them at high risk for severe COVID-19. Individuals aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions that put them at high risk for severe COVID-19 based on their individual benefits and risks.

Individuals aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting based on their individual benefits and risks.