BJs to start “Appreciation Hour” for first responders, healthcare workers

(WIVB) – BJs Wholesale Club, which has locations in Hampton Roads, is thanking first responders and healthcare workers with a designated Appreciation Hour where they will be able to shop without a membership.

The designated Appreciation Hour will be 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Sundays starting this Sunday (April 19) at all locations. First responders will be required to show their badge before they enter. The retailer is also offering a free four-month Inner Circle membership to first responders and healthcare workers.

Dedicated shopping hours for members age 60 and over will now be Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

A small way to say thank you to our first responders and healthcare workers for all their hard work and dedication. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/66cbBZXSe6 — BJ's Wholesale (@BJsWholesale) April 16, 2020

