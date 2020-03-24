Bishop of Richmond tests negative for coronavirus, according to Catholic Diocese

Breaking News
RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — The Bishop of Richmond has tested negative for coronavirus, according to the Catholic Diocese of Richmond.

Bishop Barry C. Knestout has been in self-isolation since March 14 when he began to experience cold-like symptoms. He was tested for COVID-19 on March 18 because of his extensive travel schedule and the number of meetings he was in in the two weeks proceeding his symptoms. He received a negative test result for coronavirus on Monday, March 23, according to a news release from the Catholic Dioceses of Richmond.

“I want to thank the healthcare professionals and our first responders for their courage and sacrifice as they place themselves in harm’s way to care for our communities throughout our dioceses,” Bishop Knestout wrote in a news release. “I am also very grateful to all of you who have kept me in your prayers or who have sent me well wishes and notes of encouragement. I ask for your continued prayers for those who have died from this virus and for those who remain in self-isolation because of it.”

The Catholic Dioceses of Richmond suspended all public Masses on March 16 to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Virginia. The suspension includes weekday Masses, Sunday Masses and holy days, according to a news release from the Catholic Diocese of Richmond. Although Masses are canceled, Catholic churches may remain open for individual prayer, according to the Catholic Diocese of Richmond.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, as of March 23 there are 254 known cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth. Six Virginians have died.

