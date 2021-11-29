Biden to give updates on new COVID omicron variant as travel ban for African countries takes effect

WASHINGTON (WAVY) — President Joe Biden is expected to give an update on the United States’ response to the new COVID omicron variant on Monday.

On Friday, Biden announced the U.S. would start restricting travel from South Africa and seven other African countries beginning Monday, November 29, in an effort to buy time and learn more about the variant. It was first detected in southern African last week, and has since been found in the U.K. Germany, Canada and more countries.

The global risk with the new variant is “very high,” the World Health Organization says.

“Omicron has an unprecedented number of spike mutations, some of which are concerning for their potential impact on the trajectory of the pandemic,” the WHO said in the report it tweeted out. “If another major surge of Covid-19 takes place driven by omicron, consequences may be severe.”

In the meantime, Biden insisted in his White House statement that now is the time to get the vaccine and booster shots.

There are some exemptions to the ban for U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents.

“I’ve decided that we’re going to be cautious, make sure there’s no travel to and from South Africa … except for American citizens who are able to come back,” Biden said.

Dr. Anthony Fauci says it is possible the variant is already in the United States during an interview with NBC’s Weekend Today.

On Sunday, two cases of the omicron variant were confirmed in Canada.

Fauci said Americans should be concerned about the new variant because it seems to spread more quickly, though researchers are trying to determine if the variant causes more serious illness and if it can be stopped by current vaccines.

Fauci expects more information about the variant in two weeks.

Meanwhile, South Africa’s government believes the travel bans are punishment, and could prevent other countries from being transparent about future variants. The World Health Organization says it stands with the African nations, who haven’t had the same access to vaccines as richer countries.

The Omicron variant reflects the threat of prolonged vaccine injustice. The longer we take to deliver #VaccinEquity, the more we allow the #COVID19 virus to circulate, mutate and become potentially more dangerous. pic.twitter.com/tfN5SlBiA5 — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) November 28, 2021



