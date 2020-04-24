Bertie County reports second COVID-19 related death

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – Albemarle Regional Health Services confirmed its second COVID-19 related death in a Bertie County resident on Friday.

Health officials say the individual was over the age of 65 and died due to complications associated with the coronavirus.

Officials will not release any further details to protect the family’s privacy.

“We are extremely saddened by the loss of one of our community members. We extend our deepest sympathies to their loved ones. Our heart goes out to all those suffering from this virus,” states R. Battle Betts Jr., MPA, Health Director. “It is still imperative that our community continue to practice prevention measures needed to slow the spread of COVID-19, especially handwashing, sanitation, and social distancing.”

Albemarle Regional Health Services asks residents to be mindful practicing preventive and safety measures to include the following:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.

Practice social distancing; avoid handshakes, hugs, and other close contact.

