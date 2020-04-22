Beating the coronavirus at the age of 93

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY)– Louise Braxton, of Norfolk, celebrated her 93rd birthday on March 7 just as Consulate Health Care in Windsor, Virginia, was dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak.

Despite testing positive for the virus herself, Louise Braxton is fighting COVID-19 — and winning, according to her daughter.

Published reports say a half dozen residents and a few staff members have the virus. Louise Braxton’s daughter learned about the problem through a letter and a phone call from officials at the 100-plus bed facility.

“They informed me that they had had an outbreak of the coronavirus there, and some of the residents and the workers were affected by that. They tested her on Friday, and last Monday I found out she did test positive for the coronavirus,” said Avis Braxton Fowler.

Consulate Health Care, citing privacy concerns, will not comment on residents. However, a spokesperson, Jennifer Tripp, the Consulate vice president of corporate communications, issued a statement to WAVY.com.

In an email, Tripp wrote: “The staff has followed our pandemic plan and CDC guidelines to the letter, but just like nearly every other industry, we are not exempt from the risk of COVID-19. We are so appreciative of the support we continue to receive from our local health department and state healthcare officials, local community, families, staff and residents. We are grateful for the support of our corporate management team and the resources that are guiding us through this crisis every step of the way. We will continue to take every measure to protect and safeguard our center, and care for our residents and staff like the family that they are.”

The virus has claimed the lives of nursing home patients across the country.

The Braxtons say doctors have confirmed their mother is asymptomatic, with no signs of fever, cough, or lethargy.

“The latter part of last week, they tested her and found out her immune system was strong and she was fighting the virus herself… She is 93,” said Braxton Fowler.

Braxton Fowler says her mother’s vital signs are taken every six hours and COVID-19 patients are separated from COVID-19 negative patients. She misses visiting her mother at Consulate three or four times a week but says the staff goes the extra mile in keeping them connected. “They don’t hesitate when I call the phone to speak to my mother. ‘Can you get her to the phone,’ and they take the cordless phone near to her and I’ll get a chance to talk to her.”

Louise Braxton is a pillar in the Titustown Community of Norfolk. She helped at the neighborhood kindergarten program in the 1960s, worked at a hair salon, and worked as a home health care provider. She is known for her made-from-scratch cakes; chocolate pound cake is her favorite. In 2015, she was crowned Senior Sweetheart Queen and her handmade ceramic Santas are a family favorite.

Braxton Fowler promises to whip up a made-from-scratch cake — just like the ones her mom used to make — and deliver it to Consulate Health Care when it is safe to do so.

