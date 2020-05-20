Beach woman waiting several weeks for approved unemployment payments

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Corporate accounts for Avis and Budget usually call the company’s call center in Virginia Beach to work out their billing problems with people like Ceirra Dawson.

Or, at least, they used to. Now, Dawson is the one with the problem.

“I was furloughed was April 3,” along with about a hundred others in her department, Dawson said.

She says she followed the rules and went through the process for filing for unemployment.

She received her PIN number and approval letter spelling out how much her payments would be.



But so far, that’s about all she’s received.

More than a month later, Dawson, like so many of WAVY News’ viewers, says she’s still waiting for her first dollar in benefits. She understands why she was furloughed and has no issue with Avis.

“Their issue was money. Business had been down tremendously and they basically could not pay us,” she said.

Dawson’s beef is with the Virginia Employment Commission, which she has called and emailed numerous times. She has filed each week since April 3.

She has an 11-year-old son and is working with her landlord, but in the meantime the bills are beginning to stack up.

“It’s stressful because I’m not really used to this, just the fact that I have no income coming in,” Dawson said.

She says someone from VEC did contact her Tuesday, but couldn’t say when her benefits would begin.

10 On Your Side has been forwarding unemployment claim issues to Sen. Bill DeSteph.

We will forward her information and several others with similar complaints to DeSteph’s office. Our partnership with DeSteph has been able to get results for many people having trouble receiving their benefits.

Latest Posts: