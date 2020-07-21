Beach single mom waiting and wondering about unemployment benefits

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — As a real estate agent, Tami Smith found homes for her clients. Now, she’s worried about losing her own home. She and her kids have gone through the process of filing and waiting for unemployment benefits not once, but twice.

“I don’t even know if I’ll be able to make rent this month,” Smith said during a Tuesday morning interview.

Smith has two boys ages 13 and 8.

“All my money’s being exhausted. I’m kind of freaking out a bit over what I’m gonna do.”

Four months after she applied for unemployment the first time, Smith still doesn’t even know if she’s been approved or rejected.

“I never got anything in the mail. I never found out if I was approved or wasn’t approved,” she said.

She finally got through to someone in mid-June, only to find out they had no record of her application. So she re-applied, and now several weeks later, she still hasn’t heard about her status.

“It shouldn’t have taken this long.”

Smith works in real estate and hasn’t found too many people buying houses lately.

“I haven’t made a sale since March and I had a good amount of money in savings,” she said. “But it’s getting to the point now where my money’s gone and my credit cards are maxed out.”

Smith is a self-employed or “1099” employee. The federal program known as Pandemic Unemployment Assistance is supposed to cover people like her when traditional state benefits won’t. But in order for PUA to kick in, you first have to be rejected for regular state benefits. She’s in limbo waiting to hear what her status is, and hoping to collect retroactive benefits so she and her children can stay afloat.

