As business dwindles, Hampton restaurant serves free meals to community children

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Donavon Bradley owns Ferttitas Grill off Mercury Boulevard in Hampton.

Like many other local businesses, the safety restrictions from the coronavirus have affected his restaurant

“As you can see inside we have an ordinance where only 10 people can be inside, but I’m sure that will change to the point there will be no dining at all,” Bradley said. “You know it’s affecting everybody.”

Despite the drop in customers, Bradley still wanted to help feed children in the community.

“I saw the other day that schools are going to be out. I grew up poor. I was on food stamps. The only time I really had a good meal was when I went to school. So I said, “Let’s just give out free meals. We started on Monday,” he said.

On Monday Bradley’s restaurant took 45 free breakfast and lunch to-go orders. On Tuesday they served more than 200 of the free meals, and by Wednesday the restaurant was on track to beat that number.

“I’m very grateful he’s doing this. Not too many people do it for kids,” said community member, Mary Baker.

Bradley said he couldn’t do this alone. Community members contributed food to help fill the lunch bags.

“It’s unbelievable, people just come all day dropping stuff off inside my restaurant,” Bradley said.

Bradley said as long as they have the supplies and manpower, his restaurant will continue to give back to the community who’s supported them.

Latest Posts: