ARHS Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinics scheduled for May 10-13

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Albemarle Regional Health Services (ARHS) has provided a list of clinics for an upcoming COVID-19 vaccine event in the region.

The clinics will administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“We continue to encourage our community members who have not been vaccinated yet to do so. Once you are fully vaccinated there are many activities you can participate in safely,” states R. Battle Betts, Jr., MPA, ARHS Health Director. “Fully vaccinated people can gather indoors with other fully vaccinated people without wearing a mask or staying 6 feet apart, as well as moving freely outdoors without wearing a mask except in certain crowded settings and venues.”

The one-dose vaccine is approved for adult residents in the ARHS district.

ARHS Johnson & Johnson Clinic Monday, May 10

Hertford: 1-3 p.m. at Ahoskie Creek Amphitheater 125 Edgewood Dr. Ahoskie, NC 27910

ARHS Johnson & Johnson Clinic Tuesday, May 11

Currituck : 1-3 p.m. at Maple Park (Near YMCA) 208 Airport Rd Maple, NC 27956

: 1-3 p.m. at Maple Park (Near YMCA) 208 Airport Rd Maple, NC 27956 Perquimans: 1-3 p.m. at Perquimans Recreation Center 310 S. Granby St. Hertford, NC 27944

ARHS Johnson & Johnson Clinic Wednesday, May 12

Camden: 1-3 p.m. at Camden Intermediate School 123 Noblitt Rd. Camden, NC 27921

ARHS Johnson & Johnson Clinic Thursday, May 13

Pasquotank: 1-3 p.m. at College of The Albemarle 1208 N Road St Elizabeth City, NC 27909

