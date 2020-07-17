ARCpoint Labs offers same-day-result COVID-19 testing

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A local lab is now offering antigen COVID-19 tests, which are not as accurate as PCR swab tests but can return results within 24 hours.
The ARCpoint Labs location at 4624 Pembroke Blvd., Suite 102 in Virginia Beach is now offering the test.
The antigen test will tell a person whether they currently have COVID-19. Results can come back as quickly as 30 minutes.
“The results for the antigen test come back in less than 24 hours (could be as fast as 30 minutes), which can save valuable time for someone who needs to get tested after traveling or potentially being exposed to the virus,” ARCpoint wrote in a news release.
Check out this ARCpoint chart to see the differences between the two types of tests.
