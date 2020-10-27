Arcadia Middle closes due to ‘COVID-19 incident,’ second Eastern Shore school to close

OAK HALL, Va. (WAVY) — Arcadia Middle School in Accomack County will be closed for the next two weeks after at least one person there tested positive for the coronavirus.

Accomack Superintendent W. C. Holland made the announcement on Monday, though he didn’t say how many cases were at the school, just calling the situation a “COVID-19 incident.”

Arcadia will now be closed for 14 days, from October 27 to Nov. 9, as a precaution. That’s the number of days the Virginia Department of Health recommends for people to quarantine after exposure to those who are infected. Those who’ve had close contact should expect a call from VDH.

This is the second Eastern Shore public school to announce a two-week closure due to coronavirus cases since going back for in-person learning. Nandua High School closed last week after “several” staff members were diagnosed with COVID-19, school officials said.

Still, the Eastern Shore isn’t seeing a significant uptick on cases, and there’s no indication that staff caught the virus in school. Accomack has one of the lowest infection rates per capita in the state (4 per 100,000) and is only averaging about 1 new case per day, after major numbers earlier in the pandemic due to outbreaks at local chicken plants.

