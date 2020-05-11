Anthony Burfoot, ex-Norfolk official convicted of public corruption, released from prison amid coronavirus concerns

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An ex-Norfolk official convicted of public corruption charges has been released from federal prison amid coronavirus concerns, officials confirm.

Officials with the U.S. Department of Justice confirmed that Anthony Burfoot was released from U.S. Penitentiary Cannan, a high-security federal prison located in Waymart, Pa.

Burfoot was released from prison into home confinement due to COVID-19 concerns. He has not been granted parole. The Bureau of Prisons made the decision to release him, according to the U.S. DOJ.

10 On Your Side has reached out to the BOP to learn more about the circumstances surrounding Burfoot’s release from USP Cannan.

Within the national federal prison system, 3,319 inmates and 250 prison staff have tested positive for COVID-19. 48 federal inmates have died from the disease, according to BOP’s website.

BOP provides some data on COVID-19 in individual prisons. According to that data, one USP Cannan prison staff member has an active case of COVID-19. One inmate and three prison staff members have recoverd from the virus.

Burfoot has been in federal prison for a little over three years.

Burfoot was convicted by a federal jury of public corruption charges in 2016, including soliciting bribes while serving on Norfolk City Council. He was sentenced to six years in federal prison.

He appealed is conviction in 2018, but it was upheld by a federal judge. Burfoot filed a motion to vacate his sentence in the U.S. District Court of the Eastern District of Virginia in November 2019. That motion is still active in the court system.

In his motion to vacate, Burfoot claimed that his lawyer represented him ineffectively and that his constitutional rights were violated.

Burfoot claims that jurors were led astray when federal prosecutors “committed misconduct” during he trial. He also said a judge gave him an “unreasonable” sentence and made a mistake when denying his motion for a new trial. He claims he made that motion “on the basis of inadmissible testimony, newly discovered evidence, and the jury’s failure to fully deliberate,” court documents state.

These “errors were not merely procedural, but substantially infringed” on his constitutional rights, he claims. He is asking for a hearing to be held in the case.

This story is breaking. Check back with WAVY.com for updates.

