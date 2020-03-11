Amtrak suspends some trains due to Coronavirus

WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 22: An Amtrak train waits at a platform prior to its departure at Union Station November 22, 2017 in Washington, DC. The American Automobile Association (AAA) has predicted that nearly 51 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more this Thanksgiving holiday weekend. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVNS/WAVY) — Amtrak is putting the safety of their customers and employees first in light of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. According to a release, officials with the company are taking action based on guidance from public health experts.

A recent Amtrak traveler, who took train 303 from Chicago to St. Louis on March 4, has tested presumptive positive for the coronavirus.

Some of the measures being taken include the following:

Enhanced cleaning protocols. The frequency of cleaning service on trains and at stations was increased.

The frequency of cleaning service on trains and at stations was increased. Additional antibacterial products. The quantity of sanitizers and disinfectant wipes available to customers and employees as stations and on trains was increased.

The quantity of sanitizers and disinfectant wipes available to customers and employees as stations and on trains was increased. No change fees on bookings made through April 30, 2020. Change fees are waived so customers can book travel with confidence and have flexibility to change their plans.

Additionally, three trains that operate between New York and Washington, D.C. were suspended temporarily due to lower demand. Those trains are 2401, 2402 and 2403. The company says additional changes to the schedule are under consideration.

There are still 300 daily trains, including trips from Newport News and Norfolk, still in operation. Amtrak will update customers with existing reservations if a schedule change affects them.

More information about Amtrak’s efforts regarding the Coronavirus can be found at the Amtrak’s website.

