Amazon pulls 1 million items for price gouging or false advertising about coronavirus

TAMPA (CNN) – Amazon says it has pulled more than 1 million products for price gouging or falsely advertising effectiveness against the coronavirus.

Amazon says some users are making false claims and trying to push fraudulent products that can prevent or even cure the virus.

Some sellers have been price gouging on items like hand sanitizer, masks, and cleaning wipes.

Amazon said that third-party sellers must follow its fair pricing policy that states companies can’t set a price significantly higher than seen in other places.

For instance, one seller was removed for marking up face masks at five times their usual price.

Third-party sellers on Amazon have come under criticism in the past for selling defective or fraudulent products with little oversight.

Major drug stores, like CVS and Walgreens, warned last week that there might be shortages of disinfectant products.