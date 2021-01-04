All New Kent courts closed through Jan. 8 due to COVID-19 ‘concerns’

NEW KENT, Va. (WAVY) — All courts in New Kent will be closed through Jan. 8 due to concerns about the coronavirus.

The closure includes the general district court, circuit court and juvenile and domestic relations court.

The New Kent Sheriff’s Office said Monday the closure was due to COVID-19 “concerns,” but didn’t specify whether there were any exposures or possible cases at the courthouse.

Victims or witnesses of crimes that were subpoenaed for cases this week could contact the Victim Witness Office at 804-966-9604 for more information.