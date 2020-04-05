Albermale Regional Health Services reports first death in Hertford Co. relating to COVID-19

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — The Albermale Regional Health Services reported its second death related to COVID-19.

According to health officials, the death is the first in Hertford County. Officials say the patient was older than 65 and “succumbed to complications associated with the virus.”

No further information regarding the patient were released to protect the family’s privacy.

Health Director R. Battle Betts Jr., MPA, expressed his “deep regret” regarding the announcement.

“We recognize that this is a difficult time; we are facing a historic public health challenge, but let us remain vigilant in the daily steps to keep us all safe, especially handwashing, sanitation, and social distancing.”

ARHS has also reported the second lab confirmed case of COVID-19 in Perquimans County. The individual is currently in isolation.

Latest Posts