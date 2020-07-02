Alabama students held ‘COVID-19 parties’ with prizes. Health educators worry they could happen in Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Health experts are aghast after learning students in Alabama are holding COVID-19 parties and making bets to see who can catch the virus first.

As the story makes its rounds on social media, a local public health educator is worried young people might start doing it here in Hampton Roads.

Teens in Tuscaloosa decided to play Russian roulette with their health. They all put money in a pot and purposely try to catch COVID-19 from a person who has it. Whoever gets it first gets the pot.

“Every once in awhile you see things and it just defies logic, right?” said Brian Martin, Ph.D., who leads the Master in Public Health program at Eastern Virginia Medical School.

Parties similar to this are not new.

Some parents had chickenpox parties before the vaccine was introduced in 1995 but Martin told 10 On Your Side “comparing it to the chickenpox and saying, ‘Hey let’s get ourselves infected so we can build up antibodies’ is really a dangerous approach.”

Martin worries these parties could become a ‘thing’ with teens everywhere — think about the Tide Pod challenge of 2017.

“It really is concerning from a public health perspective that young people would think that this would be something they would engage in for fun,”

Chickenpox, he said, was generally mild in children. Once you survived the itch, you were immune for life. However, COVID-19 is so new that doctors don’t know if or for how long antibodies will protect you.

Also, while many young people have mild or no symptoms from COVID-19, some have died and they can certainly spread it to others. That’s why Martin says parents and children need to be educated.

“How we behave isn’t just for our own personal health and well-being, it’s for every member of our community’s health and well-being,” he said.

