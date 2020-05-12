Air Force flyover honoring frontline workers happening Tuesday night in Hampton Roads

Live Now
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia skies, including Hampton Roads, will have a special view for frontline workers come Tuesday evening.

Joint Base Langley-Eustis U.S. Air Force announced the flyover Friday, May 8 to “honor and pay respects to frontline workers and those staying home to help flatten the curve” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The demonstration will begin on Tuesday, May 12 at 6:30 p.m. and include the Air Combat Command F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and Air Force Heritage Flight Foundation which will fly throughout the Virginia Peninsula.

The flyover map below shows a scheduled take-off from JBLE, continuing north to Richmond before returning south through Williamsburg, Newport News, Hampton, Norfolk, and finishing in Virginia Beach.

Follow the flight on social media by using #VAFlyBy and #AirForceSalutes in posts.

