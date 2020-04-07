Air Force band, Hampton City Schools send musical message of hope during COVID-19 crisis

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The U.S. Air Force and Hampton City Schools sent a message to the community using music during the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. Air Force Heritage of America Band posted a video on Facebook on April 6. In the video, their band, Full Spectrum, performed a special rendition of Andy Grammer’s “Don’t Give Up On Me,” along side Hampton City Schools music teachers and students.

The music is meant to serve as a message of hope to community members during the COVID-19 crisis, which has resulted in a health and economic crisis in America. Thousands of people have become sick or died from the disease, many businesses have shut down to prevent the spread of the virus, and historic numbers of unemployment claims have been filed across the country.

“We’ll make it to the other side, like good friends do,” the band sang. “I’ll reach my hands out in the dark, and wait for yours to interlock, I’ll wait for you.”

The U.S. Air Force Heritage of America Band encouraged community members to tag a student or teacher they would like to thank in the video.

