After the perfect pandemic storm, local emergency room visits remain high

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Six weeks ago, emergency rooms across the country were roiled by the perfect pandemic storm. The highly transmissible omicron coronavirus variant created a tidal wave of infections just as members of emergency medicine teams — from those who work in the operating room to those who staff the waiting room — were in short supply and clinics and primary care officers were closed for the holidays.

In late January, as Riverside Health System was in the middle of this perfect storm, it called on the public to stop showing up at emergency rooms for COVID testing and some mild COVID-19 infections.

(WAVY photo: Regina Mobley)

Today, even as COVID-19 infections are down by more than 60%, visits to the Riverside emergency rooms remain high as doctors continue to offer emergency treatment to the infected, the injured, the medically underserved, and others in need.

“The volumes are very high and the shifts are still very hard. We are still extremely busy. The volumes are still high; they are still higher than our pre-COVID high as they were close to the peaks in COVID,” said Dr. Todd Parker who is part of the emergency medicine team at Riverside Health System.

(Photo courtesy: Riverside Health System)

Free COVID-19 test kits are available by mail, still, some continue to show up at emergency rooms for a coronavirus test.

“Despite all of the messaging that went out there we still did get a high number of people coming to the E.R. wanting a test,” said Parker.

The perfect storm is not over, but Parker says don’t hesitate to ask for professional help.

“We want [patients] to come to the E.R. We would rather be overwhelmed and to have everybody seen and at least evaluated to make sure it’s not an emergency,” said Parker.

And, to avoid a true COVID-19 emergency, the doctor’s orders are consistent: get the free, safe, and effective coronavirus vaccine.

“We’ve seen this over and over again, patients that are vaccinated — across the board — are less likely to get sick and when they do get sick their illness is less severe,” added Parker.