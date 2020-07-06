After mother’s death from COVID-19, family thanks Sentara Obici ICU staff for their care, compassion

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Perhaps one of the most heart-wrenching aspects of this pandemic is those who pass away in the hospital without their families. Because of the nature of the disease, families aren’t allowed in the intensive care units where coronavirus patients are treated.

“I mean, we watch the news and you see this going on all over the country and you never know how it feels until it happens to you and you have to go through that,” said Patricia Webb, who just lost her mother-in-law to the virus.

At the end of June, Tommie “T.” Webb, his wife Patricia Webb and his 91-year-old mother Sadie all tested positive for COVID-19. Sadie took a turn for the worse and was admitted to Sentara Obici.

Unable to visit, the Webbs relied heavily on the medical staff for updates.

“That was the hardest part, not being able to be there, but they filled that gap the best that it could be,” said Tommie Webb.

The Webbs say they were completely blown away by the level of communication, care, and compassion from the ICU staff.

“It meant the world to us because we couldn’t be there,” said T. “We had to rely on complete strangers, just not knowing.”

Tommie Webb says his mom never liked being alone, so one of the ICU nurses promised if and when the time came, she would be there to hold Sadie’s hand.

“The staff at Obici, especially in ICU, and above all else nurse Megan, I can’t wait to get the opportunity to meet her,” Tommie Webb said.

On Saturday, Sadie May Webb died from COVID-19. Her family says the ICU nurse stayed hours after her shift ended to be there.

“That takes a certain kind of person, said Tommie Webb. “For them to be able to do this and to help as many people as they are helping, I just want the world to know that they need to be appreciated for the job that they do.”

Once they’ve completely recovered from the virus, the Webbs hope to meet the staff at Obici. They say they’re working on a way to say “thank you.”

Latest Posts: