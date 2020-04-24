After inmate tests positive for COVID-19, Norfolk sheriff announces all staff, inmates will now be tested

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk City Jail announced it had identified its first positive case of COVID-19 on Thursday — and just one day later, after more testing, that number jumped to 26.

Following an inmate testing positive for the novel coronavirus, Norfolk Sheriff Joe Baron had Sentara Healthcare give about 72 more tests to inmates and staff that lived and worked on the same floor.

Of those tests, 26 tests have come back positive, 3 have come back negative and 43 results are still pending. Nearly all of the 26 positive tests were asymptomatic.

Now, the sheriff says all jail employees and inmates will be tested for the virus.

The new of the first positive case came just days after the sheriff’s office announced four of its deputies had tested positive for COVID-19.

“This aggressive and proactive testing is the only way to identify asymptomatic carriers of the virus,” Baron said. “Global pandemics pose a high risk to congregant-style facilities such as jails,

and we cannot fight against an invisible enemy. Now that we have confirmed COVID-19 is in the

Norfolk City Jail, it is imperative that we understand how far reaching it is. This will help us to

develop a comprehensive plan to protect our inmates and staff. We will continue to work closely with the Norfolk Health Department and the Virginia Department of Health and follow their guidance.”

COVID-19 cases have also been reported at the Hampton Roads Regional Jail. 2 Virginia Beach deputies and a Chesapeake Correctional Center contractor also tested positive earlier this month, officials said.

The Virginia Department of Corrections, which does not have jurisdiction over local jails, reports 236 COVID-19 cases at its facilities statewide, with 8 hospitalizations and 1 death. 57 of the cases involve staff members.

The Norfolk Sheriff’s Office says it’s also taking these measures:

Screening any admits before being booked into the jail

Stopping any non-essential personnel from entering the jail (such as volunteers and contractors)

Placing all new admits in a 14-day medical observation before entering general population

Working with courts, public defender, and Commonwealth’s Attorney to lower jail population by nearly 30% (a 40-year low)

Providing PPE to staff and inmates as needed

Requiring masks for jail staff

Establishing isolation and quarantine protocols

Establishing environmental team to thoroughly clean and disinfect all areas multiple times per day

Educating inmates on good hygiene and COVID-19 symptoms

Waiving medical co-pays for any inmate experiencing COVID-19 related symptoms

The sheriff’s office says weekly updates on the number of cases involving deputies and inmates at the jail will be posted at their coronavirus webpage by 3 p.m. each Friday.

Latest Posts: