After 1 week, Norfolk suspends ‘Beach Ambassador’ program indefinitely

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Just one week after launch, Norfolk’s “Beach Ambassador” program has been suspended indefinitely.

Norfolk officials say the program was determined to be no longer needed after seeing beachgoers in compliance with current coronavirus restrictions.

The ambassador team consisted of staff from Recreation Parks, Open Space, and Festevents, and were stationed at 13 beach access areas along the six-mile stretch between the Oceanview Fishing Pier and 30th Bay Street from Friday to Sunday. They were supposed to educate beachgoers on COVID-19 regulations for Virginia’s beaches, such as:

Keep 6 feet apart – unless family

No gatherings of more than 50 people

No group sports (football, soccer, volleyball, etc.)

No alcohol

No tents or groups of umbrellas

Norfolk created the program after Virginia Beach launched a similar program of its own. Virginia Beach’s remains in place as of Friday.

Also announced Friday, the city’s public restrooms will reopen starting Saturday, June 20, seven days a week.

Norfolk police will still continue beach patrols however, and the bulleted regulations above are still in place.

Lifeguards are on duty at Ocean View Beach only, Norfolk says.