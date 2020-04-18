Additional call centers, new portal to be launched in Va. to help with unemployment claims

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Help is on the way to help break up the logjam in the process to get unemployment in the commonwealth.

On Friday, Gov. Ralph Northam (D-Va.) announced that new employees, new call centers and a new online portal are being added to assist in getting benefits to 410,000 Virginians who have applied for benefits in the last month.

“I know how many people need that assistance as soon as possible,” Northam said.

Northam said the two new call centers will open up in Grundy and Newport News. Meanwhile, 50 additional employees as well as a new private call center are expected to come online in Richmond.

The Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program allows many people to file for benefits that would never have been eligible before, according to Northam.

“Those are largely temporary workers, gig workers, or people who are self-employed,” Northam said.

Cathy Kezar said she falls in that category. She opened up Your Southern Heart Boutique in Hayes last August.

Because she has no employees, she was not eligible to apply for small business loans.

For three weeks, she has tried to file a claim as a self-employed worker. Now, bills are piling up.

“It was a 30-year dream to open up this store,” Kezar said. “I have loans to pay on starting it, and I may be in the hole and have to close within a year.”

Northam indicated Friday that often not having everyone’s payroll records is part of the problem.

He announced a new portal will go online Friday night to help with obtaining the right documents.

“We will be able to provide back pay for those whose applications have taken longer to process,” Northam said.

Kezar said that leaves her with some hope. But at this point, frustration wins out.

“We’ll believe it when we see it,” Kezar said.

