A history lesson from 1918 pandemic remembered as Newport News Shipbuilding begins screening for fever

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The date was September 19, 1918. The nation’s chief surgeon wrote a memo to Newport News Shipyard President Homer Ferguson calling for drastic measures as the Spanish Flu threatened the world, as well as the 32-year-old shipyard in Eastern Virginia.

Jennifer Boykin, the woman at the helm of what is now the state’s largest industrial employer, shared the contents of the 102-year-old memo in a tele-news conference on the shipyard’s COVID-19 response.

“It is respectfully that employees be informed that they should avoid all public meetings or gatherings or other close contacts with persons who are sneezing or coughing,” said Boykin, reading the letter from company archives.

Today, the coronavirus has infected 36 shipyard workers and 13 have been cleared to return to work. The same distancing guidelines from the past are in place today, but beginning Monday, May 4, a new layer of protection will be added. An estimated 25,000 shipyard workers, contractors, and service members will be screened each day for fever.

The details are explained in a shipyard-produced video that can be found on the yard’s YouTube and Facebook channels. Shipyard officials recommend workers arrive early to avoid delays arriving at their work stations.

Technicians from a medical company will use non-touch, thermometers to screen those entering eight gates. Anyone with a temperature of 100 degrees or more will get a second internal reading. If the second reading also high, that employee is sent home with instructions. There are no estimates on just how many people could test positive for fever.

“I expect that the shipyard’s cases will trend as the region continues to trend; we do feel very strongly that the final layer of defense the temperature-taking at the gate will provide another layer of safety for all of the workers,” said Boykin.

Boykin is comparing notes with other shipyards that are also working to stop the spread of the deadly virus in confined workspaces.

How workers report will also change. Shipyard gates at 31st and 41st streets, the building 608 turnstile and the 37th street gates will be closed for entry but employees can use them as exits.

Additionally, the yard has eliminated one shift, intense cleaning will take place between the two shifts, and workers can stay home under a liberal leave policy.

“I hope a hundred years from now shipbuilders will look back at how much we communicated and all the efforts we put in place to protect them and will consider this a positive time for the history of Newport News Shipbuilding,” said Boykin.

The fever screening videos are available at, NNS’ public-facing website, MyNNS, the HII YouTube Channel, and a shipyard public affairs Facebook page.

