92 residents at Canterbury Rehab in Richmond area test positive for coronavirus; 16 deaths at facility linked to virus

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Henrico County, a rehab facility struggling with a coronavirus outbreak that has killed 16 residents, disclosed Thursday that 92 residents have tested positive for COVID-19. The center reported five deaths in the last 24 hours.

Of the positive cases, 53 are asymptomatic and 39 are experiencing symptoms ranging from mild to severe, the center said in a release. The uptick in confirmed cases came after the facility decided to test each patient due to concerns over the outbreak.

Test results for 35 residents came back negative, according to Canterbury.

Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center previously confirmed 25 staff members tested positive for the virus as well but did not provide any further numbers Thursday. A message from the center’s administrator was shared in its release: