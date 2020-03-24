Live Now
90-year-old woman makes full recovery from coronavirus

Coronavirus
Photo: June.In.January via Instagram

SEATTLE, Wash. (WTVO) — 90-year-old Geneva Wood, who was diagnosed with coronavirus after an outbreak at her nursing home, has made a remarkable full recovery.

According to KUSA, Wood suffered a stroke just after Christmas and had been living at the nursing home.

She was just days away from being able to go home when the facility went into lockdown due to an outbreak at the center.

Wood was diagnosed with COVID-19 a week later.

Her daughter, Cami Neidigh, said the prognosis wasn’t good, saying that her family had visited to say their final goodbyes. “Her lungs were filling up with fluid and they thought she wouldn’t last 24 hours,” she said.

Last week, her test came back negative.

“When she had that major stroke, we thought we were going to lose her. She’s come close to death and she rallies back, and that’s my mom,” Neidigh said.

According to a new CDC report, as of March 9, they’ve confirmed a total of 129 cases of COVID-19 at Life Care Center, including 81 residents, 34 staff members, and healthcare personnel, and 14 visitors.

Symptoms of Coronavirus
Fever
Cough
Runny Nose
Shortness of Breath
Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure.
What should I do if...?

I display any of the symptoms?

• Call ahead before you go to the doctor's office or emergency room
• Stay away from other people
• Do not handle any pets or animals

I’ve been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19 or recently traveled to an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19?

• Call your doctor immediately.

I can’t find anywhere that sells disinfectant wipes or hand sanitizer?

Follow this guide to safely make your own hand sanitizer

It's the weekend and I can't get ahold of my doctor?

• Call the emergency room first and inform them you are displaying COVID-19 symptoms.
Stay Healthy

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects especially your cell phone.

