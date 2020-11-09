90% of Richmond Registrar employees quarantined due to COVID-19 outbreak

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Office of the General Registrar held a news conference at noon on Monday. General Registrar Kirk Showalter spoke about COVID-19 and the status of election results during the briefing.

Showalter announced that three employees at the Registrar’s Office have tested positive for COVID-19. The Office of the General Registrar is reportedly working with the Virginia Department of Health on contact tracing to determine points of possible exposure.

A majority of the remaining staff has been asked to quarantine until Nov. 17. About 40 employees or 90 percent of the staff will be staying home due to possible exposure to the virus. Currently, about four people are able to come in to work in-person.

These four people identified themselves as not being in contact with any of the positive COVID-19 cases. According to Showalter, they will continue to answer voter questions and assist with provisional ballots when possible.

The first positive case was determined on Friday, and the most recent positive case was determined on Monday. Individuals in close proximity with the person with COVID-19 reportedly let other employees know about the positive case before management at the Office of the General Registrar alerted the full staff. Showalter says they, “chose to alarm the rest of the staff before we had a chance to notify them.”

After a deep cleaning Saturday morning, some staff worked in the office throughout the day.

The employee who was aware of their positive test result Friday returned to the office again on Sunday. Showalter says they were the only ones in the office and the building was deep cleaned before workers returned Monday.

Showalter expects that preliminary election results will be available Tuesday despite the “skeleton crew” at the office. These results will not include the 975 provisional ballots left to be processed. Showalter says she expects those ballots to be processed by the end of the week.

Showalter also addressed concerns with ballots in the 8th District. She says that an error brought to their attention by city council candidate Amy Wentz is being corrected. Those results will also become more clear on Tuesday.