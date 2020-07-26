9-year-old Florida girl dies from coronavirus

Coronavirus

by: Nexstar Media Wire and CNN

Posted: / Updated:

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) — Florida recorded its youngest death from COVID-19 last week, a 9-year-old girl.

Kimora Lynum died last Saturday in Putnam County. Her family said she had no underlying health conditions when she developed a very high fever.

They say she was taken to the hospital for treatment, but was sent home. The child reportedly collapsed a short time later and died after her heart failed.

Her family has no idea how or where “Kimmi” contracted the coronavirus. Her grief-stricken mother says the child was healthy and stayed home all summer and had no contact with anyone who had COVID-19.

The 9-year-old is the fifth child in Florida to die from the virus. The state has experienced nearly 400,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10