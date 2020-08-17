700 residents, one COVID-19 case: How a senior living community keeps its distance from the virus

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — “It’s not rocket science.”

That’s what Westminster-Canterbury on Chesapeake Bay CEO Ben Unkle says when asked about his success avoiding COVID-19 cases, despite having more than 700 seniors at the independent senior living community on Shore Drive.

The center has reported just one positive case among its residents since the beginning of the outbreak.

Unkle uses the same mantra we’ve all heard since March: wash hands, social distance, wear masks. But you can’t just preach it, you’ve got to practice it.

“Those simple things … it’s the doing of them consistently and getting everybody to do them consistently is what makes the difference,” he said. “The only resident who’s ever gotten the virus in this long five-month period is one who chose to have off-campus freedom.”

The residents wear either green wristbands for those who choose to stay on campus, or red for those who want the freedom to leave.

“You have some friction between the two groups, those who are staying on-campus and those who are going off,” Unkle said.

The red wristband can be temporary, especially in the case of a resident who wants to go on a vacation with family. However, if they do go off campus, once they return they can’t use the common areas, the gym or the dining rooms.

“Their meals are brought to them free of charge, and then after they pass a COVID test 10 days later they can go back to green-band status,” he said.

Unkle says Westminster-Canterbury does not do constant testing because the results would not be timely enough to guide any care decisions. The community has set up outdoor visiting stations near the seawall and under shade trees, and was one of the first senior communities in Virginia to offer an outdoor living room area.

In July, Westminster-Canterbury volunteered to be inspected by a team of state and federal infectious disease experts. Unkle says not only did it pass with no deficiencies; the inspectors are recommending the community as a Pillar of Excellence for best practices.

