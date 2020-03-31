7-Eleven donates 1 million masks to FEMA amid COVID-19 outbreak

IRVING, Texas (WAVY) — 7-Eleven has donated 1 million masks to FEMA to aid the medical community amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“7-Eleven is a brand that cares deeply about the people and communities in which we operate, particularly the first responders and the medical community who put their lives on the line for us every day,” said 7-Eleven President and Chief Executive Officer Joe DePinto.

“When we heard shortages of masks were becoming a serious issue in hospitals, we felt it was our responsibility to respond and help.”

7-Eleven has provided all stores and Franchisees with a supply of masks for use by franchisees and their employees as they serve customers in their stores.

Stores will soon have sneeze guards at registers, and 7-Eleven has enhanced its standards and procedures for hygiene, handwashing, sanitation, food handling as well as increased the frequency of cleaning high-touch surfaces.

