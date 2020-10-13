62 active coronavirus cases reported at Roanoke’s Virginia Veterans Care Center

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Officials with the Virginia Department of Veterans Services (VDVS) announced Friday they are currently monitoring 62 active COVID-19 cases at a long-term care facility for veterans in Roanoke.

According to a statement released by the VDVS on Friday, Oct. 9, 43 residents and 19 staff members at the Virginia Veterans Care Center (VVCC) in Roanoke.

The department says the residents at the VVCC are being isolated from other residents in a separate wing. Meanwhile, the infected employees are self-isolating at home and under the care of their personal healthcare providers, VDVS says.

Officials say they have notified family members and staff about the positive cases.

In addition, the VDVS says there are 49 active coronavirus cases — involving 39 residents and 10 staff members — being monitored at the Sitter & Barfoot Veterans Care Center (SBVCC) in Richmond as of Friday.

“The health, care, and safety of residents, staff and families is VDVS’s top priority, and we have put a number of measures in place to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus in our facilities and treat any resident who becomes infected,” the VDVS said in Friday’s statement.

Examples of those preventative measures described by the department include:

Following published guidelines, engaging in regular contact with experts, and conducting on-site reviews

Conducting frequent testing

Using appropriate PPE

Remaining closed to visitors

For more information about the safety measures in please to prevent the spread of the coronavirus at VDVS facilities, click here.

