6 states including Virgina join compact to expand rapid antigen testing

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Gov. Northam joined a six-state agreement that will put Virginia on the path to purchase 500,000 rapid, point-of-care antigen tests.

Those joining Northam in the agreement are Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, and Ohio Governor Mike DeWine.

This represents the first interstate testing compact of its kind among governors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The six states are now in formal discussions Becton Dickinson and Quidel, the U.S. manufacturers of antigen tests that have already been authorized by the Food and Drug Administration, to purchase 500,000 rapid antigen tests per state which deliver results in 15 to 20 minutes.

“We are bringing together this bipartisan, multi-state coalition to combine our purchasing power and get rapid testing supplies to our communities as quickly as possible,” said Northam.

“The people in our six states want to see action, and together, we’re delivering.”

This interstate cooperative purchasing agreement will provide a unique platform to purchase tests and associated supplies in a sustainable and cost-effective manner.

In addition, the states will coordinate on policies and protocols regarding rapid antigen testing technology.

The Rockefeller Foundation will assist in facilitating financing mechanisms to support this large-scale interstate testing compact.

