59 inmates, 16 staff test positive in latest coronavirus testing at Virginia Sheriff’s Office

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — 59 inmates and 16 staff members tested positive for the coronavirus in the latest round of testing at the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office.

In a release Thursday, the sheriff’s office said it tested 1,526 inmates, deputies, civilians and contractors for the virus on Dec. 18. The 16 positive results account for about 3% of 500 staff members and the 59 for inmates was about 5% of the jail’s 1,090, the sheriff’s office says.

10 deputies and 70 inmates were positive in the last round of testing two weeks ago.

“Our inmate cases of COVID-19 are holding fairly steady from our last testing two weeks ago and are down from the peak of 83 cases on Nov. 20; however, I am concerned about our increase in staff cases and am reevaluating our procedures and protocols to see what more we can do to protect everyone living and working inside the Virginia Beach Correctional Center,” said Sheriff Ken Stolle. “As cases continue to rise in the community, we face a continued uphill battle, but we are working every day to contain the spread of COVID-19. I commend my deputies for their dedication to serving this community and ensuring we have sufficient staffing to continue to execute our mission both inside and outside the jail.”

The cases come as Virginia Beach and Hampton Roads as a whole battle record numbers of new cases.

54 of the inmate positives were new (5 had previously tested positive). The sheriff’s office says they have been quarantined and are being closely monitored and being provided medical care if needed. They’ve also been able to contact family members.

The 13 deputies and 3 civilians are quarantining at home. 13 are assigned to the jail and 3 work outside.

