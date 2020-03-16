51 coronavirus cases now in Virginia; Peninsula Health District has highest number of cases in state

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The number of positive coronavirus cases in Virginia is now at 51 as of Monday afternoon, with the Peninsula Health District having the most cases of any in the commonwealth.

The Peninsula district’s total of 11 cases include 10 in James City County, where Governor Ralph Northam has urged residents to avoid gatherings of 50 people or more, including church services and gathering in crowded bars and restaurants, which goes along with a new recommendation from the Centers of Disease Control that people nationwide should avoid gatherings of 50 people or more for the next 8 weeks.

The other new case in the Peninsula district, which also includes Newport News, Poquoson and Williamsburg, was in York County, VDH says. 4 cases in Virginia Beach are the only other reported positive cases in Hampton Roads.

VDH says 489 people in total have been tested so far statewide. Only 1 death has been linked to the virus in Virginia at this time, a James City County man in his 70s who died from respiratory failure because of the virus.

On Monday in Hampton Roads, Sentara Healthcare announced it will start drive-thru screening and testing for COVID-19 at 1 p.m. They’re emphasizing the need to ensure testing for high-risk patients first.

You can read the questionnaire and get more information here before deciding to be tested.

This breaking article will be updated.