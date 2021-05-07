50% of North Carolina adults have received at least one dose of COVID vaccine

Registered Nurse Morgan James loads a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at the Blood Bank of Alaska in Anchorage on March 19, 2021. – Alaska became the first state in the country last week to open vaccination access to everyone over the age of 16 and has fully vaccinated 16 percent of the state’s population, the highest rate in the country. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — More than 50% of adults 18 and older in North Carolina have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

In addition, at least 74% of the population over 65 and older is fully vaccinated.

“This is as significant milestone toward our goal of stopping the spread of COVID-19 and bringing summer back to North Carolina,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D. “I hope you will join the more than 4 million people who have taken their shot and help put this pandemic behind us.”

The state has administered more than 7.4 million vaccines and continues to offer doses to anyone 16 and older. Residents can use the North Carolina Vaccine Finder to help find a vaccine in their area.

Officials are planning to lift a majority of COVID restrictions, including mandatory social distancing and gathering capacities, on June 1 if the infection rate continues to decline.

The mask mandate, however, is expected to remain in place until the state reaches its goal of two-thirds of adults vaccinated with at least one dose. This timeline is based on how quickly residents get vaccinated.