5 Virginia high school seniors at graduation ceremony test positive for COVID-19

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 551 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 4 new deaths related to the virus.

As of Sunday morning, June 21, Virginia has an overall number of 57,994 COVID-19 cases since the start of the outbreak. All 551 cases have been confirmed by testing. There were no probable cases in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.