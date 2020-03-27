4th COVID-19 case reported at Newport News Shipbuilding

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A fourth case of COVID-19 has been reported at Newport News Shipbuilding, four days after the shipyard announced its first two cases.

Shipyard President Jennifer Boykin made the announcement on Friday afternoon.

Shipyard says the person is Navy personnel and assigned to the Mid Yard, 4931-2/MOF Facility (Bay 1). It’s the first non-civilian case reported at the shipyard.

The three other cases involved a employee in the Mid Yard (Bldg. 4931-1), and two off-yard offices in the South Yard Area (Bldg. 2) and 39th St. and Marshall Ave. (Bldg. 600-2).

Thursday, March 26

Navy Personnel, Bldg. 4931-2/MOF Facility (Bay 1), Mid-Yard

Wednesday, March 25

No new positive cases reported.

Tuesday, March 24

Government Civilian, Bldg. 2, Off-Yard Office, South Yard Area

Monday, March 23

Employee, Bldg. 600-2, Off-Yard Office (39th St. and Marshall Ave.)

Employee, Bldg. 4931-1, Mid Yard

The shipyard, the only place in the U.S. that builds aircraft carriers, is considered essential and has no plans to shut down, but Boykin says measures are being taken to help reduce risk and keep employees safe.

12 COVID-19 cases in total had been reported in Newport News as of Friday afternoon.

New cases at the shipyard are posted online once a day around noon. The numbers will be updated on Saturdays and Sundays as well.