4th COVID-19 case reported at Newport News Shipbuilding

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Newport News Shipyard shipbuilding generic_146028

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A fourth case of COVID-19 has been reported at Newport News Shipbuilding, four days after the shipyard announced its first two cases.

Shipyard President Jennifer Boykin made the announcement on Friday afternoon.

Shipyard says the person is Navy personnel and assigned to the Mid Yard, 4931-2/MOF Facility (Bay 1). It’s the first non-civilian case reported at the shipyard.

The three other cases involved a employee in the Mid Yard (Bldg. 4931-1), and two off-yard offices in the South Yard Area (Bldg. 2) and 39th St. and Marshall Ave. (Bldg. 600-2).

Thursday, March 26

  • Navy Personnel, Bldg. 4931-2/MOF Facility (Bay 1), Mid-Yard

Wednesday, March 25

  • No new positive cases reported.

Tuesday, March 24

  • Government Civilian, Bldg. 2, Off-Yard Office, South Yard Area

Monday, March 23

  • Employee, Bldg. 600-2, Off-Yard Office (39th St. and Marshall Ave.)
  • Employee, Bldg. 4931-1, Mid Yard

The shipyard, the only place in the U.S. that builds aircraft carriers, is considered essential and has no plans to shut down, but Boykin says measures are being taken to help reduce risk and keep employees safe.

12 COVID-19 cases in total had been reported in Newport News as of Friday afternoon.

New cases at the shipyard are posted online once a day around noon. The numbers will be updated on Saturdays and Sundays as well.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Symptoms of Coronavirus
Fever
Cough
Runny Nose
Shortness of Breath
Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure.
What should I do if...?

I display any of the symptoms?

• Call ahead before you go to the doctor's office or emergency room
• Stay away from other people
• Do not handle any pets or animals

I’ve been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19 or recently traveled to an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19?

• Call your doctor immediately.

I can’t find anywhere that sells disinfectant wipes or hand sanitizer?

Follow this guide to safely make your own hand sanitizer

It's the weekend and I can't get ahold of my doctor?

• Call the emergency room first and inform them you are displaying COVID-19 symptoms.
Stay Healthy

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects especially your cell phone.

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories