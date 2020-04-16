46th death confirmed at Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Henrico County today confirmed the 46th death of a resident at the long-term care facility.
The COVID-19 cases at Canterbury are one of the largest clusters of the virus reported in the United States. Read more about the ongoing situation.
Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for April 16, 2020:
The Virginia Department of Health reported that over 46,000 Virginians have been tested for COVID-19. Right now Virginia has 6,889 confirmed positive cases. Health officials said the virus has claimed the lives of 208 people, an increase of 13 deaths since Wednesday
