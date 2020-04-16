1  of  2
Live Now
White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at 7pm on FOX 43

46th death confirmed at Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Henrico

Coronavirus

by: WRIC

Posted: / Updated:

This Friday, March 27, 2020 photo shows the Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Richmond, Va. The Center is dealing with an outbreak of COVID-19 cases. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Henrico County today confirmed the 46th death of a resident at the long-term care facility.

The COVID-19 cases at Canterbury are one of the largest clusters of the virus reported in the United States. Read more about the ongoing situation.

Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for April 16, 2020:

The Virginia Department of Health reported that over 46,000 Virginians have been tested for COVID-19. Right now Virginia has 6,889 confirmed positive cases. Health officials said the virus has claimed the lives of 208 people, an increase of 13 deaths since Wednesday

Coronavirus Updates/Resources on WAVY.com

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Symptoms of Coronavirus
Fever
Cough
Shortness of Breath
Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure.
Stay Healthy

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects especially your cell phone.

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories