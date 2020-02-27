4 Newport News students self-monitored at home for coronavirus return to school

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Four students who were being self-monitored for coronavirus after traveling to China have now returned to school.

Newport News Public Schools told Denbigh, Warwick and Woodside families about the students’ situation in early February.

The students and their families had been screened before leaving China and upon entering the United States, at one of the CDC quarantine stations. The students were cleared to go home, but the division then asked them to self-monitor at home.

School officials say the students were on campus for one day during the week of Feb. 3 before the self-monitoring at home was enforced.

The students posed “little to no risk to the school population.”

The school division says the Virginia Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control monitored the students.

All of the students were given the all-clear to go back to school last week with a note from the Virginia Department of Health.

None of them ever showed any coronavirus symptoms.

