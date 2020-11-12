4 Dare County schools close due to multiple coronavirus cases, 200 people had direct contact

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Four Dare County public schools are closed Thursday after multiple confirmed coronavirus cases in the district.

The affected schools are:

Manteo Elementary (3 cases)

First Flight Middle (2 cases)

Kitty Hawk Elementary (1 case)

First Flight Elementary (1 case)

Dare Superintendent John Farrelly notified parents and staff on Thursday, saying 200 people will also quarantine because they were in direct contact with those who tested positive.

All four schools were being cleaned on Thursday, with all but First Flight Middle set to reopen Friday. 10 staff members at First Flight Middle had to quarantine, and there’s not enough staffing to reopen. It will reopen on Monday, November 16, Farrelly said.

There are currently 87 active cases of coronavirus among residents in Dare County as of Wednesday, November 11.

COVID-19 metrics continue to climb statewide in North Carolina, including hospitalizations.

