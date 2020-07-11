3,450 meals delivered: Pharrell gift creates partnership between City of Hampton, World Central Kitchen

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Thanks to Pharrell Williams, the City of Hampton and World Central Kitchen were able to work together to deliver meals and supplies to residents during the pandemic.

Williams recently gave a “generous gift” to help support the mission, Citizens’ Unity Commission posted on Facebook Friday.

The Grey Goose restaurant partnered with Hampton Social Services and the Hampton Healthy Families Partnership Inc. to deliver the mealed.

“Our dedicated volunteers worked every Tuesday and Thursday delivering meals and sometimes even a little something extra (toilet paper and paper towels). We all looked forward to delivery days!” CUC wrote on Facebook.

The project started April 30. After that, volunteers spent a total of 760 hours over 19 days of delivering to provide 3,450 meals to area residents.

