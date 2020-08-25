33 inmates at Williamsburg jail test positive for COVID-19

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Officials at the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail in Williamsburg say a recent round of testing has revealed 33 inmates in one housing unit are positive for COVID-19.

The VPRJ tested all inmates in one housing unit Aug. 20 after a person in that unit previously was found to be positive for COVID-19 on Aug. 13, the jail announced Tuesday afternoon.

The round of testing showed 33 positive inmate results. Those inmates are housed in a quarantine unit and away from the general population. The jail says they are asymptomatic.

All jail staff were also tested. One VPRJ employee has tested positive for the virus. They are currently quarantined and are asymptomatic.

The inmates who tested negative but were in contact with the positive inmates are quarantined away from the positive inmates and will be retested based on previous potential exposure.

“We continue to be in continuous contact with the Peninsula Health District and additional testing will be ordered at the direction of the health district and the Virginia Department of Health,” the jail said.

The inmates who are positive are being monitored by the jail medical team and the on-site doctor.

The jail is still adhering to health protocols, including a facility-wide mask policy, daily temperature checks, and frequent cleaning.

“VPRJ will continue to consult with our inmate population to ensure they are informed and assured that their health and safety are being provided for,” the jail said.

Latest Posts: