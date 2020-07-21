31 states — including Virginia — now on NY, CT, NJ quarantine list as COVID spikes

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Residents from 31 states must now quarantine for 14 days when arriving in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut as dozens of states face rising positive COVID-19 rates.
The newly-added states include Virginia, as well as Alaska, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, Virginia and Washington.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo acknowledged Tuesday that the quarantine is “imperfect” but said the quarantine could help protect the states against the risk of increased spread.
The governor’s office said 724 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Monday — a figure that has plunged since the virus peaked in mid-April but has declined at a much slower rate since late June.
The percentage of positive results has plateaued around one percent since mid-June, with 1.2% of 66,000 tests conducted Monday coming up positive.
In Virginia, COVID-19 cases are trending upward, especially in Hampton Roads.
Virginia reported just under 1,000 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, with about 400 coming from Hampton Roads.
Here’s the full list of states affected by the travel restriction order for New York, New Jersey and Connecticut:
- Alaska
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- Arizona
- California
- Delaware
- Florida
- Georgia
- Iowa
- Idaho
- Indiana
- Kansas
- Louisiana
- Maryland
- Missouri
- Mississippi
- Montana
- North Carolina
- North Dakota
- Nebraska
- New Mexico
- Nevada
- Ohio
- Oklahoma
- South Carolina
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
- Virginia
- Washington
- Wisconsin
