$300 extra weekly benefits for unemployed Virginians to be released Thursday after another delay

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Unemployed Virginians have to wait a few more days to get their weekly benefits, the Virginia Employment Commission said Thursday.
The commission cited Monday’s bank holiday and Tuesday’s statewide system outage for the delay. This is also going to delay the $300 extra weekly benefits that Virginians were supposed to receive by October 15.
VEC Spokeswoman Joyce Fogg said benefit payments are being released Thursday and should go into accounts anytime from Thursday to the next few days.
Looks like unemployed workers in Virginia have to wait a bit longer (up to 2 days) to get $300 in extra weekly benefits. The VEC cites Monday’s bank holiday and Tuesday’s system outage as the reason for the delay in this email they’ve been sending to people.@8NEWS pic.twitter.com/zz3NIN0bTD— Dean Mirshahi (@DeanMirshahi) October 15, 2020
If you’re having troubles with unemployment benefits, contact us at reportit@wavy.com.
Latest Post:
- Weekly jobless claims increase as 898,000 Americans file for unemployment
- Atlanta Falcons shut down facilities after positive coronavirus test
- Newsfeed Now: Vote scheduled on Amy Coney Barrett; Dogs training to detect COVID-19
- In-person voting begins Thursday in North Carolina
- Chainsmokers promoters face $20K fine for coronavirus violations at packed concert in Hamptons