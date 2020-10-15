$300 extra weekly benefits for unemployed Virginians to be released Thursday after another delay

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Unemployed Virginians have to wait a few more days to get their weekly benefits, the Virginia Employment Commission said Thursday.

The commission cited Monday’s bank holiday and Tuesday’s statewide system outage for the delay. This is also going to delay the $300 extra weekly benefits that Virginians were supposed to receive by October 15.

VEC Spokeswoman Joyce Fogg said benefit payments are being released Thursday and should go into accounts anytime from Thursday to the next few days.

