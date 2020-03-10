2 people from state-run facility in Chesapeake being tested for COVID-19

NUTLEY, NJ – FEBRUARY 28: A researcher works in a lab that is developing testing for the COVID-19 coronavirus at Hackensack Meridian Health Center for Discovery and Innovation on February 28, 2020 in Nutley, New Jersey. The facility develops novel therapies for some of the worlds most difficult diseases. At least 53 countries have reported cases of infection. (Photo by Kena Betancur/Getty Images)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services says there are two people from the Southeastern Virginia Training Center in Chesapeake that are being tested for the coronavirus.

The two people have been tested, but results are not back yet, according to a VDBHDS spokeswoman.

Staff at the facility are asked to wear masks “out of precaution” until the results come back, the spokeswoman said.

“No other individuals or staff have symptoms at this time. We are monitoring these developments very closely, and preparing for all outcomes to ensure the safety of everyone in the training center,” the spokeswoman wrote in an email.

The Southeastern Virginia Training Center is an intermediate care facility that provides services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The facility gives “habilitation services” to help its residents live in residential neighborhoods, be employed, and improve their communication, self-case, socialization and more.

Southeastern Virginia Training Center is divided into 15 separate homes. About five people live in each, the spokeswoman said.

